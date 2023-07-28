July 28, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) has announced that they will host a Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Nonprofit Leadership Symposium again this year. This robust, cohort-based nonprofit executive leadership development program will offer free, virtual participatory training on infrastructure and capacity-building topics such as sustainability strategies, marketing, grant writing, budgeting, fiscal management, and more.

While UWCE Community Investments offers capacity building, leadership development, and skills development programs for all local nonprofit organizations throughout the year, the BIPOC Nonprofit Leadership Symposium offers a unique program tailored to meet the needs expressed and identified by local BIPOC leaders. UWCE is advancing this initiative for executive directors as well as senior and middle managers. UWCE is proud to support BIPOC-led nonprofits and encourages eligible leaders to apply by the deadline on Monday, August 7, 2023.

