July 31, 2023 - The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to protect and expand voting rights, approved a new slate of board members at its recent annual meeting. The new Executive Officers and Committee Chairs include:
President: Chassidy Malloy
Vice President: Devon Spiva
Immediate Past President: Nina Altschiller
Secretary: Patty McIntosh
Treasurer: Eileen Matajasik
Parliamentarian: Maria Justus
Communications Chair: Nancy Fullbright
Voter Engagement & Registration Chair: Meka Simmons
Get Out The Vote Chair: Amanda Hollowell
Forums Chair: Kerri McGinty
Education and Programs Chair: Betsy McCullar
Membership Services Chair: Jamie Smith Arkins
Issues & Advocacy Chair: Andrea Silverman
Student Liaison Coordinator: Harrison Tran
At Large: Sheila Grossman, The Skidaway Abigails
