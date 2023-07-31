July 31, 2023 - The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to protect and expand voting rights, approved a new slate of board members at its recent annual meeting. The new Executive Officers and Committee Chairs include:

  • President: Chassidy Malloy

  • Vice President: Devon Spiva

  • Immediate Past President: Nina Altschiller

  • Secretary: Patty McIntosh

  • Treasurer: Eileen Matajasik

  • Parliamentarian: Maria Justus

  • Communications Chair: Nancy Fullbright

  • Voter Engagement & Registration Chair: Meka Simmons

  • Get Out The Vote Chair: Amanda Hollowell

  • Forums Chair: Kerri McGinty

  • Education and Programs Chair: Betsy McCullar

  • Membership Services Chair: Jamie Smith Arkins

  • Issues & Advocacy Chair: Andrea Silverman

  • Student Liaison Coordinator: Harrison Tran

  • At Large: Sheila Grossman, The Skidaway Abigails

