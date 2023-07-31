July 31, 2023 - The William Randolph Hearst Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to support Union Mission’s Emergency Housing Programs for men at Grace House, women & children at the Don & Kaye Kole Magdalene House, and unaccompanied women at Parker’s House. 

Through the Emergency Housing Programs, Union Mission is able to provide clients with a 90-day housing program that includes individualized case management and access to an array of comprehensive supportive services that work to address clients’ medical, mental health, transportation and employment needs in order to help them permanently end their homelessness. Last year, Union Mission programs achieved the following:

