July 31, 2023 - The William Randolph Hearst Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to support Union Mission’s Emergency Housing Programs for men at Grace House, women & children at the Don & Kaye Kole Magdalene House, and unaccompanied women at Parker’s House.
Through the Emergency Housing Programs, Union Mission is able to provide clients with a 90-day housing program that includes individualized case management and access to an array of comprehensive supportive services that work to address clients’ medical, mental health, transportation and employment needs in order to help them permanently end their homelessness. Last year, Union Mission programs achieved the following:
- Grace House for Men provides 72 total beds; 32 emergency beds as well as 28 transitional housing units for graduates of the Emergency Housing Program, and 12-beds for previously incarcerated individuals to promote successful transitions to their community. Union Mission served 229 men with 78% of program exits were to stable housing.
- Magdalene House supports 20 women and children through 6 emergency housing suites and supportive services to help the fastest growing population of homeless individuals obtain safe, stable housing. Union Mission served 25 women & 101 children with 97% of program exits were to stable housing.
- Parkers House, a 32-bed facility is the only Emergency Housing Program along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina dedicated solely to unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness. In the first 10 months of operation, Union Mission served 185 women, exceeding expectations of serving 100 women annually.
“We are honored and humbled to be supported by The Hearst Foundations,” said Michael Traynor, Union Mission President & CEO. “These funds will help support the continued expansion of our emergency programs that serve the homeless. Union Mission has been actively seeking ways to improve and increase its services in areas where unduplicated need has been identified. The Hearst Foundations will support our efforts as we partner with people to end their homelessness.”
Learn more about Union Mission and the programs and services it provides for our community at www.unionmission.org.
