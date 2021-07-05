July 5, 2021 - Greenbriar Children's Center has been awarded a Community Transformation Grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) to address the need for mental health services for the birth through five population and their parents and caregivers in Chatham County.
Greenbriar, together with the Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition (CGIC), Childcare Resource and Referral of Southeast Georgia (CCR&R), Parent University and The Professional Family Care Child Alliance of Georgia (PFFCCAG) will collaborate to develop a project to educate families and caregivers about Adverse Child Experiences (ACE's) and equipping them with the necessary tools to help mitigate the lifelong impact of ACE's on the physical and mental health of the children in their care.
"We know that Adverse Childhood Experiences can have a profound negative physical and mental health impact on a child well into adulthood," said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. "Our project will be implemented in their environment that a child is likely to be in every day: with a parent at home and/or in an early childcare or early education environment. Providing education to caregivers and parents directly is critical to help mitigate the effects of ACE's."
Greenbriar is one of eight Georgia collaboratives to receive a Community Transformation grant. The recipients were selected from a group of 34 partnerships that participated in a rigorous application process.
"We are excited to partner with Greenbriar Children's Center to bring information to our community about ACE's and their negative effects on young children," said Michael O'Neal of Parent University. "As a community collaborative which encourages parental involvement, being able to provide ACE's training adn information directly to parents through our "university system" will help to spread awareness of ACE's and provide tools that parents and caregivers can use to provide support to children... not only to their own children but to other children who may be in need in our community."
"We are proud to support this important project through a Community Transformation Grant," said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. "It will help to advance our efforts to improve both access to and quality of vital early education services for our youngest learners and their families across the state."
The Community Transformation Grants have a term of 18 months, but DECAL hopes that many of the funded projects will be expanded or scaled-up over time. For more information, visit decal.ga.gov.
For more information on the Greenbriar Children's Center, visit greenbriarchildrenscenter.org.
