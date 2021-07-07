July 7, 2021 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Morning Glory Temple of Deliverance, National Spay Alliance Savannah, and Renegade Paws Rescue (Renegade CAN) are partnering for a Free Rabies Vaccine Clinic, “Paws & Praise”, on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This day will be filled with praise, joy, and care for all in attendance. The event will include free rabies vaccine, food giveaway (for people and pets), refreshing stations, activities and more.
 
No appointment is needed, but early registration through Eventbrite at pawsandpraisesavannah.eventbrite.com is recommended as registered attendees will have priority.
 
Limit two pets per household, services will be available for 31401 and 31415 zip codes only. Proof of residency will be required with photo ID and a current billing statement with your address, like a utility bill. Visit pawsandpraisesavannah.eventbrite.com for more information and to pre-register.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.