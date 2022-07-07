July 7, 2022 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, recently announced it earned more than $10,000 by participating in the 2021-2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Over the past 14 years, Subaru and its retailers, including Chatham Parkway Subaru, have helped Meals on Wheels deliver more than 2.5 million meals nationwide to seniors in need.
SCI participated as part of the Meals on Wheels America network, one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the promotion. From November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, Subaru of America donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.
“We are grateful for this year’s donation and Subaru’s commitment to older adults,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI. “Their generosity ensures that the seniors in the Coastal Empire receive nutritious meals and wellness checks.”
The state of Georgia earned a total of $20,625.59 through this year’s Share the Love Event, with two participating members qualifying to receive funds. SCI received $10,312, which equates to nearly 1,475 meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.