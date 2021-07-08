July 8, 2021 - The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah recently inducted its new slate of leadership for the 2021/2022 year at its July 6 meeting, and announced its new Club President, Cecilia Arango.
Cecilia Arango is the marketing manager at engineering and consulting firm, Thomas & Hutton. She handles company-wide marketing, public relations, and communications for Thomas & Hutton’s 13 offices in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
Arango is passionate about service to the community and has been an active Rotarian with the Metropolitan Savannah Rotary since 2016. She has served on the board as communications chair and is a Paul Harris Fellow. In addition, Arango sits on various boards, including Savannah Sports Council, Savannah Repertory Theatre, and Park Place Outreach and is a community adviser for the Student Leadership Program.
Named a Georgia Trend’s 40 Under 40 and a Savannah Magazine’s New Guard, Arango is an avid runner on a quest to run a marathon in each state and is the founder of local running book club, Read, Run & Rant, that was featured in Shape Magazine. She is a local actress/performer with the Bay Street Theatre and The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble.
Arango is a graduate of Leadership Savannah and Leadership Southeast Georgia and is currently in the 2020/2021 Leadership Georgia class. She is happily married and has a son graduating this year from UGA and a daughter who will be a rising junior at Savannah Arts Academy.
In addition to Arango, the 2021/2022 board includes President Elect – Will Gruver (Jan-Pro of SC/GA Coast), Immediate Past President – Jessica Pedigo (Sterling Seacrest Partners) Treasurer – Tony Uhrich (Hussey Gay Bell), Secretary – Jasmine Mills (Noom), Sergeant at Arms – Chris Corey (Savannah Morning News & SavannahNow), Service Chair – Kristen Crawley (United Way of the Coastal Empire), Programs Chair – George Seaborough (Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy), Communications Chair – John Bennett (Georgia Bikes/Valdosta State University), Membership Chair – Katie Joyner (Small Business Assistance Corporation), Foundation Chair – Laura Lee Bocade (Corporate Environments of Georgia), Family of Rotary Chair – Destiny Mojica-Taylor (scDataCom) and Members at Large – Jamie Smith Arkins (Help at Home LLC) and Jason Somers (JDR Construction & Design).
For information, visit www.metrosavannahrotary.org or www.facebook.com/MetropolitanSavannahRotary
