June 1, 2021 - Truckers will be treated to free lunches once again when the Feed a Trucker campaign – a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket – holds its second event Friday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This month’s volunteers handing out meals will be The Glampers, the Savannah-based trio whose pandemic RV travel adventures are documented on an upcoming YouTube series.
Truckers can receive their meal by pulling in to the Enmarket on Pine Barren Road and Highway 80. This is one of the convenience store chain’s commercial trucking locations, and one that’s ideally suited to serving big rigs serving the Georgia Ports Authority. Last month’s event, the first of a schedule planned through 2021, saw the Veterans Council of Chatham County help distribute 75 lunches to working truckers.
“Events like this start small until the word gets out, and we’re working on that,” said Tabitha Guy, media specialist for Veteran Carriers. “We hope we can get the word out to more truckers traveling the Highway 80 corridor near Enmarket. We’ll be working with radio stations G-100 and Bob 106.9 to broadcast reminders about the June 4 free meal so we can reach even more of our unsung heroes.”
The Feed a Trucker project was initiated by Veteran Carriers to recognize the role that truckers played in keeping things going during the pandemic. During the most uncertain times at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, truckers kept gas in the pumps, food on the shelves and medicines in the pharmacies that serve the general public, and Veteran Carriers wanted to salute all truckers for their work under those conditions. They partnered with Enmarket as a good source of fresh, varied and convenient meals for truckers. Each month, they team up with a different group of volunteers to hand out the meals at the designated Enmarket.
The June volunteers are friends Nicole Casino, Area Riggs and Chris Waters who coped with the frustration of the pandemic lockdown by buying a camper and setting out cross country to see the Great American Outdoors. Their adventures have been documented on their cell phone videos, edited and presented as a YouTube series beginning in June.
On the first Friday of each month for the rest of 2021, volunteers will be standing by at Enmarket to give truckers complimentary meals from the store’s The Eatery, complete with beverage.
