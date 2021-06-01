June 2, 2021 - Last month, the Kiwanis Club of Richmond Hill recognized three graduating members of the Richmond Hill High School Key Club by awarding each of them a $100 scholarship. The Kiwanis Club congratulated senior students Amanjot Saini, Izabella Herrera-Nunez, and Chloe Enoch.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to recognize these three students for their participation and dedication to the Key Club,” said Megan Myrick, president of the Kiwanis Club of Richmond Hill. “It has been our pleasure to work with each of these seniors and their advisor, Stephen Peterson.”
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children.
Key Club members around the world learn how to lead and stand for what’s right through service and volunteerism in partnership with their local Kiwanis clubs. High school student members of Key Club perform acts of service in their communities, such as cleaning up parks, collecting clothing and organizing food drives. They also learn leadership skills by running meetings, planning projects, and holding elected leadership positions.
For more information about these civic clubs, visit www.keyclub.org or www.kiwanis.org. The Kiwanis Club of Richmond Hill meets at noon on the first Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday every month at the Richmond Hill City Center.
