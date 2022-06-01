June 1, 2022 - Today kicks off Senior Citizens, Inc.'s annual fan drive to help protect local-area seniors from the summer heat.
To qualify for a fan, seniors must be 65 years or older and have a low income. Fans will be distributed Mondays through Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Members of the community who would like to donate to the “Fans for Seniors” drive may donate funds for fans in person at 3025 Bull Street or online at www.seniorcitizensinc.org/donations.
While monetary donations are preferred, new fans may also be donated at SCI’s Bull Street location.
