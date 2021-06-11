June 11, 2021 - Chatham Area Transit is celebrating National Eat Your Veggies Day by partnering with Forsyth Farmers’ Market program Farm Truck 912 (FT912). FT912 is a mobile farmers’ market that brings local seasonal fruits and vegetables to Savannah neighborhoods.
FT912 will be parked at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, from 1 p.m.-3p.m. on June 17. Credit, debit, cash is accepted as forms of payment. In addition, the farm truck accepts and doubles SNAP/EBT benefits.
The event is in line with CAT’s mission to collaborate with organizations working towards the betterment of the community, said Interim CEO Valerie Ragland.
“At CAT, we know that some of our customers live in neighborhoods where healthy eating options can be scarce,” Ragland said. “We applaud Forsyth Farmers’ Market’s mission to address this issue and we welcome the opportunity to assist them in this effort.”
Forsyth Farmers’ Market Executive Director Jeb Bush stated, “We are so excited to partner with CAT for Eat Your Veggies Day. FFM understands that increased transportation options increase access to fresh, healthy food. We appreciate being invited to collaborate for this celebration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.