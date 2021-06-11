June 11, 2021 - Step Up Savannah, and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire have teamed up to host a young adult listening session on Thursday, June 17, at 6 PM on ZOOM for young adults ages 21-35. Ja’Quan Oliver from Dear Young People will also be on hand to help moderate the discussion.
Young adults ages 21-35 can register to participate in the closed call to share their feedback about the local economy and opportunities for advancement in the Chatham Community. Young adults across the nation are facing barriers to economic mobility. Economic reports demonstrate that young adults are disproportionately unemployed or underemployed and have taken a disproportionate hit during the economic downturn of the pandemic.
“We know nationwide young adults are being excluded from economic mobility through a combination of joblessness, societal barriers, and the lack of start-ups,” noted Alicia Johnson, executive director of Step Up Savannah. “We need their voice, and we need their partnership to help us plan and build a more economically inclusive community.”
“This listening session is a unique opportunity for young adults to share their experiences here in their own community and to help community leaders understand the barriers they face,” noted Lee Robbins, director of The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire. “The Mediation Center is proud to partner with Step Up Savannah to create a safe space for our young adults to come and share their stories.”
To register for the event, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsd-2prDwvEteP4dI8i5T5YqyLdhXOJpIY
To learn more, contact Step Up Savannah at 912.232.6747 x. 4004 or the Mediation Center at 912.354.6686.
