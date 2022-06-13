June 13, 2022 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is holding its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Enjoy the south’s best BBQ while helping support the families of fallen first responders. Placed orders will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1, at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex, at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr. in Savannah.
Felicious, fully cooked 5-pound Boston butts are only $35 and are impeccably smoked by the best pit masters in the area, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John T. Wilcher. Orders of 20 or more can be delivered upon request. All proceeds from this event directly support the families served by the 200 Club, which has provided over $3.8 million to support 100 families of fallen and critically injured first responders in the 20 counties the 200 Club serves.
“Our Boston butt sale is such a great event that supporters have come to look forward to each year. We are so thankful for the financial support this event provides as we currently have 7 family members in college and you are helping us continue in our mission to provide for our fallen heroes’ families,” said 200 Club President and CEO Mark Dana. “We want to pass along our sincerest appreciation to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John T. Wilcher for cooking and for hosting our pick-up, just in time for folks to enjoy a Boston butt over the 4th of July holiday.”
To order a Boston Butt, visit our200club.com or, to pay by cash or check, contact Frances Dana at 912-721-4418 or by emailing frances@twohundredclub.org. All donations are tax-deductible, and 100 percent of the proceeds directly support the communities’ heroes.
The 200 Club is a 501(c) (3) organization who “Cares for Those Who Care for Us” by providing for the surviving spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or sustained critical injuries in the line of duty. The organization serves a 20-county area within Georgia and South Carolina. The 200 Club provides a significant one-time financial contribution to the surviving family members and provides a fully paid college education – including tuition, room and board, textbooks, and a computer – to a fallen first responder’s children and spouse. To date, the organization has given over $3.8 million to families and has become a respected voice of the community’s appreciation for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. For more information, go to our200club.com, call 912-721-4418 or email info@our200club.com.
