June 14, 2021 - Rotary District 6920’s Saving Lives with Medicines program, in partnership with MAP International has made a significant local impact by partnering with six community clinics in the region, reaching 4,942 patients, and providing 10,831 treatments and $608,000 in services to date.
Launched in October 2017, the Saving Lives with Medicines program has provided access to free medications to more than 4,900 patients across six clinics, with a total of 28 Rotary Clubs participating. There were 10 local Savannah Rotary Clubs that participated: Metropolitan Savannah, Savannah South, Savannah West, Savannah East, Savannah Sunrise, Skidaway Island, West Chatham-Pooler, Effingham County, Effingham Sunrise, and the Rotary Club of Savannah serving as the lead club.
Clinic partners include: Partnership Health Center of Valdosta, The Mercy Ministries of Lyons, Diversity Health Center of Hinesville, Ludowici, and Jesup, St. Vincent De Paul Health Center of Augusta, Coastal Community Health Services of Brunswick, Good Samaritan Clinic at St. Joseph’s/Candler of Savannah, and St. Mary’s Health Center of Savannah.
The program anticipates JOY Clinic in Dublin, GA to be its seventh clinic partner once fully implemented.
Patients who benefit from the Saving Lives with Medicines Program demonstrate a clinical improvement in the management of their hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and asthma. In the first three years of the program, more than 50% served in each of these disease categories reported a clinical improvement. From January to March of 2021, patients demonstrated the following improvements: 68% improvement with hypertension, 92% improvement with diabetes, 81% improvement with high cholesterol, and 92% improvement with asthma.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, clinic partners were provided with critical COVID-19 relief supplies. In addition to providing ongoing primary care, many of these clinics are COVID-19 testing and/or vaccination sites. In the first quarter of 2021, the following supplies were provided: 700 masks, 15,140 gloves, 1,000 KN95 masks, six digital thermometers, two infrared thermometers, 50 pairs of protective eyewear, and 550 disposable protective gowns.
