June 15, 2023 - Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society has been named the beneficiary of funds raised by Grainger Honda & Grainger Nissan’s “Rolling With My Chromies” raffle, in which participants can win their choice of a 2023 Nissan Rogue or a 2023 Honda CRV. 

The raffle winner will be announced Aug. 12, 2023 at a Family Fun Saturday at the Grainger Honda dealership, 1596 Chatham Parkway, just off Interstate 16 in Savannah. 

