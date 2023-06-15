June 15, 2023 - Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society has been named the beneficiary of funds raised by Grainger Honda & Grainger Nissan’s “Rolling With My Chromies” raffle, in which participants can win their choice of a 2023 Nissan Rogue or a 2023 Honda CRV.
The raffle winner will be announced Aug. 12, 2023 at a Family Fun Saturday at the Grainger Honda dealership, 1596 Chatham Parkway, just off Interstate 16 in Savannah.
Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. All fees, including tax, tag and title, will be paid by Grainger Honda and Grainger Nissan.
“The highlight of the event on August 12 will be the awarding of the car, but everyone who attends will have a wonderful time with free hamburgers, hot dogs, a bounce house for the children and more family fun,” said Bill Grainger, President for Granger Companies. “We chose the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society to benefit from our raffle because we admire their work with individuals affected by Down syndrome and their families.”
Participants can buy their tickets until Saturday, Aug. 12 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.