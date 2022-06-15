June 15, 2022 - Hugh “Trip” Tollison, President and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, has been elected as the 2022-23 president of The Rotary Club of Savannah. On June 13, the gavel will be passed to Tollison by outgoing president Marjorie Young, founder and CEO of Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc. The ceremony will take place at the DeSoto on Liberty Street at 12:30 p.m.
The club will also install 2022-2023 officers.
Tollison, in his role at SEDA and current member of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, had a prominent role in the landing of a Hyundai electric vehicle plant to be built in Bryan County, representing a $5.54 billion investment and expected to generate 8,100 jobs.
Before becoming SEDA’s head in 2012, Tollison was vice president and chief operating officer of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah.
Tollison received his degree from the University of Georgia, and upon graduation, served as an aide in Washington and Georgia for the United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, and a governmental affairs consulting firm.
“It takes the whole community, from government bodies to an informed citizenry, to move Savannah forward. Rotary Club of Savannah has been part of that forward motion for more than 100 years, and I am humbled to have been chosen as president for this impactful group,” said Tollison.
In his current role with SEDA, Tollison oversees all aspects of the organization including business attraction, business retention and expansion, World Trade Center Savannah, and the Savannah Regional Film Commission.
Tollison also serves as a Vice Chair of the Georgia Economic Developers Association and as a member of the Jekyll Island State Authority. Additionally, he serves on the board of directors for The Savannah Convention Center Authority, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Savannah Music Festival, and is the former chairman of the Second Harvest Food Bank. Tollison is listed among Georgia Trend magazine’s 2022 100 Most Influential Georgians.
Tollison is a graduate of Leadership Savannah, Leadership Georgia and is a former Trustee of Leadership Georgia. He and his wife, Tracey, have two children.
Other incoming officers are Jamie McCurry, secretary/treasurer, and Tammie Mosley, sergeant at arms.
Incoming Directors for the club are: Rick Belford, Dale Critz, Jr., Eddie DeLoach, Nina Gompels, Brynn Grant, Holden Hayes, Fran Kaminsky, Jamie McCurry, David Paddison, Paul Pressly, Swann Seiler and Mike Traynor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.