June 15, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum is collaborating with Scribble Art Studio, Massie Heritage Center and the Bull Street Library to provide individuals of all ages with opportunities to interact with African art and culture this summer. Through the community-oriented initiatives, the museum’s team hopes to tie in African art and culture education with the unique offerings and experiences provided by these organizations.
Middle school-aged students attending a summer camp with the Savannah African Art Museum’s 37th Street neighbor, Scribble Art Studio, will have the chance to make weekly visits to the museum while creating two and three-dimensional art media inspired by the museum’s Central and West African art collection. The students will learn to expound on and find their own unique creative styles of self-expression. This summer camp begins May 31 and runs for eight weeks. For more information on enrolling a child in summer camp can be found at https://www.scribbleartstudiosav.com/.
Summer camp collaborations will also take place with the Massie Heritage Center, a museum for local history and architecture located in Savannah’s Historic District, as first- through third-grade students from the “Color Me Happy” Summer Art Camp will join the Savannah African Art Museum for two summer sessions for a tour and art activity on June 16 and June 30. For more information about this program, visit https://www.sccpss.com/schools/massie/Pages/default.aspx.
The Bull Street Library and Savannah African Art Museum are collaborating to create a unique series of workshops offered to the community in July. The first workshop held on July 9 will be open to all ages and recommended for multi-generation family groups. It will focus on “Tracing Your Roots,” facilitated by Lisa Jackson, the museum’s Education and Community Outreach Coordinator, and Linda Bridges, the librarian at the Kaye Kole Genealogy and Local History Room at the Bull Street Library, where the workshop will be held.
Additionally, Savannah African Art Museum will facilitate a workshop where youth participants will make sleeping mats from single-use plastic bags for the homeless at the Bull Street Library on July 23 as a tie-in to their Summer Reading Program, themed "Oceans of Possibilities." Further details and registration info for both workshops will be posted on the Savannah African Art Museum website toward the end of June.
“The Savannah community is rich in opportunities for community collaboration, and we are thrilled to have younger generations experiencing our exhibits,” Jackson said. “The Savannah African Art Museum works to facilitate age-appropriate experiences for children and an environment conducive to allowing people of all ages to appreciate and gain education in African art and culture.It is our goal to establish ties and build relationships with other community entities.”
To learn more about the museum, upcoming workshops, and the museum’s newest collections, visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org.
The Savannah African Art Museum is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Its mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African art.
