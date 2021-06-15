June 15, 2021 - The Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire is holding its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser sale to benefit the families of fallen first responders. Orders must be placed in advance, and will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 2 at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex, at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr. in Savannah.
These fully cooked 5-pound Boston butts cost $30 each and are expertly smoked by the best pit masters in the area. Orders of 10 or more can be delivered upon request. All the proceeds from this event go to support the work of the Two Hundred Club, which has given over $3.5 million to support local families of fallen and critically injured first responders.
“The Boston butt sale is an event that our supporters have come to look forward to every time it rolls around. We are thankful for the traffic that this event brings in, helping us continue to provide for our fallen heroes’ families,” said Two Hundred Club President Mark Dana. “We want to say a huge thank you to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office for hosting our pick-up each year. We hope that local residents continue to support our mission by donating and purchasing a Boston butt to enjoy on 4th of July weekend.”
To order a Boston Butt, visit www.twohundredclub.org/bostonbutts/ or, to pay by cash or check, contact Liesl Tanner at 912-721-4418 or liesl.tanner@savannahlodging.com. All donations are tax-deductible and directly support the communities’ heroes.
The Two Hundred Club is a 501(c) (3) organization who “cares for those who care for us” by providing for the surviving spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or sustain critical injuries in the line of duty. The organization serves a 20-county area within Georgia and South Carolina. All proceeds from this event will go directly toward supporting the families of fallen heroes. The Two Hundred Club provides a one-time financial contribution to the surviving family members and provides a fully paid college education – including tuition, room and board, textbooks and a computer – to a fallen first responder’s children and spouse. For more information, go to www.twohundredclub.org, call 912-721-4418 or email info@twohundredclub.org
