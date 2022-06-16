June 16, 2022 - Step Up Savannah has announced that the Chatham Apprentice Program (CAP)will be moving back out into the community starting July 18, 2022.
During the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, CAP like many programs pivoted to virtual platforms to keep staff, partners, and participants safe. As the incidence rate of COVID-19 has lowered, Step Up Savannah feels that CAP can safely move back to in-person instruction. The Chatham Apprentice Program is a cornerstone workforce development program aimed at helping those in the low wealth community that are unemployed or underemployed receive the skills and credentials they need to access jobs that provide livable wages and promote self-sufficiency.
“The Chatham Apprentice Program is instrumental in helping members of our community find a job with a sustainable living wage. Although the program has remained successful during the pandemic, we feel CAP participants get more authentic engagement whenthe class is held in person,” said Step Up Savannah’s Chatham Apprentice Program Manager Tanika Rivers.
The July 18, 2022, through Aug. 11, 2022, class will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (425 Pennsylvania Avenue, Savannah) and Moses Jackson Advancement Center (1410-B Richards St, Savannah); however, a limited number of online seats will be made available via zoom for verifiable barriers to transportation and childcare.
“We are excited about reopening the program to in-person sessions. We have added new credential opportunities and a host of new employers eager to get CAP Graduates to work. The sessions will be offered in the neighborhood community centers that provide access to the bus line and we also offer transportation support for those who need it to attend the session,” said Step Up Executive Director Alicia M. Johnson.
CAP Registration for the in-person July 18, 2022, class will be open until July 22, 2022. Click HERE to register. For more information, you can contact the Chatham Apprentice Program at Step Up at 912-232-6747 or visit stepupsavannah.org/cap/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.