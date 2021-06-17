June 17, 2021 - Runner's of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to participate in this year's Canady's Red Hot Chili Pepper 5k, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The ninth annual race, hosted by Georgia Game Changers, will benefit Family Promise of the Coastal Empire.
Runners ready to brave the early morning heat will gather at Jalapeños in Richmond Hill for a run that will route participants through the Richmond Place neighborhood. After working up a sweat, participants can cool down and enjoy a post-race party featuring refreshments, raffles, vendors and an awards ceremony at Georgia Game Changers Health and Fitness Center, 8872 Ford Ave., Suite 207.
All proceeds from the 5K will go to Family Promise of the Coastal Empire to assist homeless children and their families. Registration is $30 and will be $40 on the day of the race. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/RichmondHill/Redhot2016. Packet pickup will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Georgia Game Changers in Richmond Hill.
“After this crazy COVID year, we’re all ready to have a little fun in the sun at this year’s Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K. Having an early morning race will help us beat the heat, sneak in a little exercise and support Family Promise in the process,” said Executive Director Katrina Bostick. “Every person who participates helps support our goal of eradicating homelessness in the communities we serve."
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire works with host congregations to serve families with children who are facing homelessness. The organization recognizes that poverty is a complex problem that requires a multifaceted response. The nonprofit, serving Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties, responds by integrating educational outreach, effective policies, and the hands-on work of volunteers providing food, shelter, and support services.
To learn more about Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, visit www.familypromisece.org, call (912) 790-9446, or email info@familypromisece.org. For sponsorship inquiries, email Jennifer Brookins at jdluck@hotmail.com or call 478-457-5202.
To register for or learn more about Canady’s Red Hot Chili Pepper 5K, visit georgiagamechangers.com.
