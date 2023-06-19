June 19, 2023 - One Love Animal Rescue recently received a $3,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Chatham County, GA.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in One Love Animal Rescue is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“Many times, the animals that come into our rescue need extra medical attention from heartworm treatment to extensive surgeries. These pets deserve the very best care and with Petco Love’s investment, we can continue to provide that. We are so honored to be partners with Petco Love and are grateful to everyone who donates when they shop at Petco. Together we can do what is right for the pets in our community,” said Karrie Bulski, CEO and Co-Founder of One Love Animal Rescue.
Based out of Savannah, Georgia, One Love Animal Rescue was founded in 2013 to help abandoned, neglected, abused, and unwanted pets get adopted into permanent and loving homes. What started as a small foster-home based rescue has grown exponentially with over 400 volunteers and 150 foster homes. Since 2013, One Love Animal Rescue has saved over 7,000 lives through its foster and transport programs.
