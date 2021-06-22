June 22, 2021 - Marjorie Young, founder, and CEO of Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc. has been elected as the 2021-22 president of The Rotary Club of Savannah. On June 28, the gavel will be passed to Young by outgoing president, Ted J. Kleisner, a third-generation hotelier.
The club will also install 2021-2022 officers, Secretary/Treasurer-Elect Robert Haas and Sergeant at Arms-Elect (Captain) Lux Lakshman; and welcome the 2021-22 Board of Directors. They are Rick Belford, Brynn Grant, Holden Hayes, John Helmken, Captain Lakshman, Dale Parker, Camille Russo, Water Strong, Matt West, Swann Seiler, Mark Dana and Michael Traynor.
Young has been an active member of The Rotary Club of Savannah since 2007. Over the years she has served on the Rotary Club of Savannah’s Board of Directors and was the Public Image Chair for the Rotary District 6920. She also a graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute. Young is a Paul Harris Fellow, a Porter Pierpont Fellow and a Herb Traub Fellow.
“Rotary’s vision is, ‘Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.’ We are taking that vision and turning it into action with a focus on disease prevention and treatment through Operation Seafarer Vaccination,” said Young. "We are also focusing on literacy with the Savannah Rotary Read-In, and fostering servant leadership through our partnership with Savannah Country Day School and their Interact Club.
Young founded Carriage Trade Public Relations in 1995. In 2021, she received the Meritorious Service in Mass Communications award from Savannah State University. The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce named her Small Business Advocate of the Year in 2017 and Entrepreneur of the Year in 2006. In 2013, her company was awarded Small Business of the Year by The Savannah Morning News. Young is also certified in Crisis Communication by the Public Relations Society of America.
She is also the author of a PR book called, Reputation Matrix™ that empowers business owners and nonprofit organizations to take control of their PR, brand, and message.
Young is the past president of SCORE Savannah. She currently serves on the Statewide Small Business Advisory Council for the Small Business Development Center and has served on the Leadership Savannah Board of Directors, the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Hospice Savannah Board of Directors.
Young graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism and a minor in fine art. She enjoys business mentoring, kayaking, oil painting and hiking. In 2016, she completed the 500-mile, solo, backpacking trek on the Camino de Santiago in Spain. She is the proud mom of a grown daughter, Carol, who recently graduated from Georgia Tech with a Ph.D. in Robotics Artificial Intelligence.
For more information, visit www.savrotary.org
