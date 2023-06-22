June 22, 2023 - Stacy Jennings, a prominent marketing figure in the Savannah market and a long-time supporter of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, will serve as the campaign chair for the Y’s 2023 Community Impact Campaign, a drive that aims to raise $662,000 to fund a wide swath of YMCA programs.

“As a long-time member of the YMCA, I know first-hand how it serves everyone in the community and is particularly impactful for children,” Jennings said.

