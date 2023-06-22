June 22, 2023 - Stacy Jennings, a prominent marketing figure in the Savannah market and a long-time supporter of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, will serve as the campaign chair for the Y’s 2023 Community Impact Campaign, a drive that aims to raise $662,000 to fund a wide swath of YMCA programs.
“As a long-time member of the YMCA, I know first-hand how it serves everyone in the community and is particularly impactful for children,” Jennings said.
Jennings’ role as the campaign chair is to drive volunteer efforts to generate contributions that fund vital YMCA programs and to serve as the face of the 2023 campaign, which runs through the end of December 2023.
Supporters can donate to the campaign at www.ymcaofcoastalga.com/donate or by calling Suzanne Duggan, annual fund director, at her office at the Habersham Street YMCA at 912-358-2651.
Jennings is the director of communications for the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. Previously, she led the marketing department at the Savannah Morning News after starting as an advertising account executive in 1986. Over the course of a 30-year career there, she worked in a variety of roles at the newspaper, including sales management, advertising production services, special projects, and event marketing. She later joined the Georgia Press Association to direct its sales and marketing efforts until 2019, when she joined the communications department at the public schools.
In addition to a longstanding volunteer relationship with YMCA of Coastal Georgia, she also has served on the boards for United Way of the Coastal Empire, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, the Rape Crisis Center, and the vestry of St. John’s Church. She has been recognized by the American Advertising Federation, the Newspaper Association of America (now part of the International News Media Association), the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Small Business Assistance Corporation. She has performed various board duties for professional organizations including chairing conferences, competitions, training and professional development, and organizational development/change. The Tulane University graduate is also an accomplished speaker on topics such as branding, marketing and media, and strategies for change.
The Community Impact Campaign will run through the end of the year. Donations are tax deductible.
The funds will go toward children’s Coastal Safety Around Water courses; swim sessions; the Y-Readers Program, which helps students catch up to grade level in their reading skills; A Place to Dream, which provides beds for needy children; summer day camps; after-school programs; youth sports; teen leadership and workforce development; membership scholarships; the Live Strong Program and rehabilitation programs.
