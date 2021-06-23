June 23, 2021 - Savannah VOICE Festival will return Live for the ninth annual Festival, which will be staged Aug. 8 – 22, 2021 in and around Savannah, offering a variety of genres of music such as opera, musical theatre and popular song. The live shows will have COVID-19 safety precautions in place and a lower seating capacity with an early and late evening show for most performances, to ensure physical distancing for audiences. Virtual programming will remain and stream in late August so that audiences around the world can continue to enjoy the VOICE productions.
While tickets don’t go on sale to the general public until July 1, members will have access to early ticket sales which starts June 21. Any household which has donated $150 or more each year automatically becomes a Member of the VOICE Programs (MVP).
Mayor Van Johnson said, “We are fortunate to be moving toward our new normal with the ninth annual Savannah VOICE Festival this year with a return to live audiences. We are reassured that SVF leaders are maintaining protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and look forward to welcoming visitors to the Hostess City this August – in person and online.”
For the first time, SVF has partnered with WSAV-TV to broadcast a look back at 2020 Savannah Voice Festival artists and music, and provide a sneak preview of what's to come for 2021. This preview will broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 as well as online at WSAV.com/SVF.
Having made a name for itself in Savannah and beyond, the VOICE Festival will return to venues including Asbury Memorial Church, Charles H. Morris Center, Davenport House Museum Garden, Demere Center for Living, Jewish Educational Alliance, and Telfair Academy. Savannah VOICE Festival Live will feature festival favorites including Aria, Broadway, free Master Classes, Inspiration (sacred music) and more.
Maria Zouves, who co-founded the festival with her husband, world-renowned operatic baritone Sherrill Milnes, is thankful to return to Savannah’s stages for the ninth season of beautiful music encompassing a variety of genres. “Our line up and partnerships demonstrate our deep ties to Savannah and significant level of community engagement,” says Zouves. “The success and longevity of the Milnes VOICE Programs speak volumes to the support we have. Our artists are excited about returning Live, and the Festival is proud to continue to serve our new audiences around the world through online shows with WSAV and in our own streaming schedule.”
Streaming events take place in late August and will be announced soon. For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, or for membership and tickets, call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.