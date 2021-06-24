June 24, 2021 - The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah has made a $5,000 donation to Urban Hope to support the nonprofit’s summer camps, which offer programs, “change the lives of children and youth, bringing them a sense of hope and a sense of future through spiritual and educational development and life management skills.” Metro Rotary also donated $5,250 to Bike Walk Savannah to support neighborhood street safety audits and other programs that make streets safer for people using all modes of travel.
The donation to Urban Hope was presented on June 8 and the Bike Walk Savannah donation on June 21.
“Urban Hope will utilize the generous contribution from Metro Rotary to help run our free summer camp program for Savannah area children,” said Jennifer Oetgen, president of the Urban Hope board of directors. “The summer camp program provides a safe environment for underserved youth ages 6-18 for eight weeks. Metro Rotary’s funds will play a vital role to facilitate this impactful program for Savannah’s youth this summer.”
The program involves children in the fine arts, gardening, field trips, and fun activities. It also features a leadership development track for students as they progress through the program. Lunch is provided daily.
“Bike Walk Savannah is grateful to Metro Savannah Rotary,” said Executive Director Caila Brown. “We thank them not only for the monetary contributions, but also for coming out to support our community cleanups and our street safety audits with the Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood. In 2015 Metro helped us launch our New Standard Cycles program and we were thrilled to be selected as a service partner again this year.”
The audits are a collaborative effort with the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health grant administered by Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, and are designed to create activity friendly routes to everyday destinations. The goal of the audits is to identify opportunities to improve transportation infrastructure that will make it more convenient and less hazardous for people to walk, bike, and take transit to school, jobs, and other important destinations.
Each year Metro Rotary selects an annual service partner as the beneficiary of the club’s fundraising efforts. Metro Rotarians also participate in service projects in support of the partner organization’s mission. Since 2013, the club has contributed more than $90,000 and thousands of volunteer hours to local nonprofit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.