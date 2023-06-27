Club 297 Flyer - 1

June 27, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire has launched a new campaign within Club 927, their exclusive donor club, to provide homeless families in the Coastal Empire and neighboring communities shelter and support.

Donors who give an annual donation of $297, or $25 a month, will directly cover the cost of two beds and accompanying comforter sets for a family in need. This initiative is just one way of becoming a member of Club 297, made up of the supporters who provide for the families supported by the nonprofit organization. For a little more than $5 a week, donors will help Family Promise make a difference in the lives of homeless children in our region, which has become an increasingly urgent need as family poverty and homelessness rises in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.