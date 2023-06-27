June 27, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire has launched a new campaign within Club 927, their exclusive donor club, to provide homeless families in the Coastal Empire and neighboring communities shelter and support.
Donors who give an annual donation of $297, or $25 a month, will directly cover the cost of two beds and accompanying comforter sets for a family in need. This initiative is just one way of becoming a member of Club 297, made up of the supporters who provide for the families supported by the nonprofit organization. For a little more than $5 a week, donors will help Family Promise make a difference in the lives of homeless children in our region, which has become an increasingly urgent need as family poverty and homelessness rises in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties.
“Club 297 was created to show just how simple it can be to help our local homeless families,” said Katrina Bostick – CEO of FPCE. “For less than a dollar a day, donors are actively protecting those in need by providing the most basic need – a place for children and families to rest their heads.”
Bostick encourages those able to join other Club 297 members with a one time, weekly, monthly, or quarterly donation to help make a difference. The support given will help the nonprofit organization to continue to offer help, hope and hospitality to homeless families with children in the Coastal Empire region.
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire works with host congregations to serve families with children facing homelessness. The organization recognizes that poverty is a complex problem that requires a multifaceted response. The nonprofit, serving Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties, respond by integrating educational outreach, effective policies, and the hands-on work of volunteers providing food, shelter, and support services.
