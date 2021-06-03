June 3, 2021 - The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) is actively seeking new members for their 2021-2022 League year. The deadline to apply for membership is June 30.
“The League has been making a difference in Savannah and the Lowcountry for over 95 years, and we are excited to continue that work as we welcome new members,” said Rebecca Strawn, 2021-2022 president, Junior League of Savannah. “The benefits of joining the League extend beyond working in our communities – women are able to network with over 500 members and participate in valuable trainings and mentoring.”
To accommodate all interested members, recruitment events will be held virtually and in-person. Join Provisional New Member Chair Victoria Hall as she gives an overview of the League and answers questions about what JLS does in our community and the benefits of membership. All interested women must attend a session to apply.
Two recruiting events are currently scheduled – to RSVP, email vfosshall@gmail.com. Additional event details will be posted on the Junior League of Savannah Facebook page.
- Virtual session: Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m.
- In-person session: Wednesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at Junior League of Savannah Headquarters, located at 7706 Waters Ave.
If you are interested in learning more about joining the Junior League of Savannah or would like to sign up for one of the recruitment events, please contact Hall at vfosshall@gmail.com.
“We welcome all women 21 years old and up to join JLS,” said Strawn. “The only requirements to become a member are to attend an information session, pay annual dues and actively participate in JLS activities. We are proud to have a diverse membership of women who have the opportunity to learn and grow together, all while supporting the communities where we live and work. The circle of support provided to our members is a vital asset to being in the League.” For more information on JLS, visit JrLeagueSav.org.
