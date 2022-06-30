June 30, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has announced that the Victory Team, comprised of top-producing Sales Associates Michael Brannin and Craig Simpson, recently donated 24 new backpacks to help local individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Savannah, Ga. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Brannin and Simpson have donated items to local organizations dedicated to serving Savannah’s homeless population.
A departure from their usual fall donation of winter-ready essentials, Brannin and Simpson responded to a call for donations for much-needed items, such as backpacks. Together, Brannin and Simpson donated new backpacks to the Street Outreach program at Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless and Give Change That Counts, a campaign supported by Chatham County and the City of Savannah to reduce panhandling and establish day centers.
“As real estate professionals, we have the privilege of helping clients find their dream homes, but we also realize that some members of our community don’t have a place to call home,” said Simpson, a 2021 Top Producer and recipient of the 2019 Mitzi Award for Caring and Sharing. “Mike and I may not be able to help these individuals purchase a house, but we can donate items to help them feel more comfortable and to help them get one step closer to stable housing.”
Since 2017, the Victory Team has donated tents, sleeping bags and blankets to local nonprofit organizations — including Emmaus House, Union Mission, Inc. and the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless — in order to assist individuals and families without housing during the cold winter months. The Victory Team plans to continue this tradition and make another donation in Fall 2022.
“Mike and Craig are accomplished real estate agents and true leaders with a passion for helping others,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker in Charge Elaine Seabolt. “I’m extremely impressed by their ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on our community and to help others in need.”
Brannin and Simpson encourage others to assist Savannah’s homeless population in any way possible, including donating to Give Change That Counts and the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.
