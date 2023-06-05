June 5, 2023 - The Savannah African Art Museum has announced the summer lineup of workshops continuing this year’s theme of “Honoring and Celebrating”, the three-part series that centers around honoring & celebrating ancestors, family traditions, trailblazers, earth, and harvest time. Each workshop will be interactive with hands on activities for all participants.
- June 10 – Father’s Day - Celebrating Fathers & Father Figures: Continuing the theme of celebration, The Savannah African Art Museum will hold a Father’s Day-inspired event, sharing the history of King Ibrahim Njoya, ruler and perceived father figure of Bamum in Western Cameroon from 1895 to 1933. He created and implemented a writing system to preserve his people’s language during the colonial era and beyond. Workshop participants will make and decorate frames provided by the museum for a 4” by 6” image that attendees will bring of their father or father figure.
- July 8 – Celebrating Traditions – Highlighting “Weaving Traditions”: The Museum will explore African weaving and textile traditions with a video viewing of young men in Ghana weaving beautiful designed Kente cloth on a loom. Participants will then have the opportunity to create their own woven art using an eco-friendly handmade loom and yarn, provided by the museum.
- Aug. 12 – “Celebrating Pioneers and Achievement” - The Carnegie Library Founders: This workshop will honor the 109th Anniversary of Savannah’s Carnegie Library, the only Savannah Library open to African Americans until 1963 when Savannah desegregated its libraries. Inspired by the Ikenga, a statue made and used by the Igbo people of Nigeria in celebration of the achievements of prominent community figure, this workshop will recognize and honor all the founders of the Carnegie Library whose story and contributions are not widely known. Participants will make their own Ikenga inspired art collages, consisting of images, newspaper & magazine clippings, and fabrics. Participants are asked to bring in their images (max 5” by 7”) and small clippings, photos, symbolic images and other related materials about a pioneer, leader, servant of the community that they would like to honor (living or deceased). The materials attendees bring with them will be attached to a sturdy art board as part of their individual collage. This workshop will be held at The Carnegie Library, 537 East Henry Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
