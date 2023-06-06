June 6, 2023 - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society recently celebrated its 14th annual Night of Champions, presenting awards honoring five outstanding employees and their companies, as well as saluting an elementary school principal for his advocacy for differently abled students.
The event was held last month at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.
The Night of Champions event recognizes area businesses that employ differently abled adults, including those with Down syndrome, and celebrates the contributions made by these employees.
“The Night of Champions is the recognition for employers but it is also a chance for differently abled candidates to show other potential employers the difference people with special needs can make in the workplace,” said Joe Marchese, president of LDSS. “This night is a chance to first get to know people with different abilities, and then come to love them.”
The five honorees and their employers are:
Wallace Ganser, who works at the McGraley Company. Wallace is credited with improving the morale and enthusiasm of the Team at McGraley. Like many differently abled people, his struggles aren’t immediately apparent. He copes with severe anxiety and depression, and was diagnosed with autism as a 21-year-old. Holding down a steady job used to be a challenge for him, but working with an employment specialist and finding the right employer made the difference.
Javon Kelly, who has worked at Leopold’s Ice Cream for about six years. In his role as sanitor, he is responsible for keeping the facility sanitary, and he also chips in and assists his coworkers with other tasks and even helps out in the role of ambassador for the popular Broughton Street ice cream shop. His supervisors credit his constant positive attitude and enthusiastic work ethic for earning him this honor.
Charlotte Quaile, who this year celebrates her 39th year working at Goodwill of Southeast Georgia. Charlotte, who is blind, is described as one of the most efficient and friendly associates the organization has and currently she is based at the Eisenhower location. She came to Goodwill in search of meaningful work and a place where she could use her skills and professional independence. In her job as a production tech, she helps sort, tag and hang clothing that is donated to Goodwill.
Devente Sams, who works for the Effingham County School District. Devente was hired as a substitute nutritional service worker while attending Project SEARCH. After excelling in his internship and as a sub, he was hired for a full-time position at Springfield Elementary School. According to School Nutrition Program Administrator Jessica O’Leary, Devente has excellent attendance, been very willing to learn, and participates in all aspects of the job from cooking and cleaning to serving on the line and cashiering.
Erik Virgil, who works with Goodwill of Southeast Georgia’s E-books Team. After Erik suffered a spinal cord infection that left him using a wheelchair, he grew tired of being at home. He knew that he had to get back to work. He came to Goodwill for work evaluation. His performance in the logistics program proved he was not only capable but excelled at logistic work. Erik was hired on the e-books team in 2016 as a media clerk, where he processes donated books and media that come to Goodwill. Over the years, Erik has moved his way up within his role and plays a critical role for Goodwill.
In addition to the five employee/employer teams that were recognized at the Night of Champions, LDSS presented its 2023 President’s Award to Mark Weese, a veteran educator who is now principal at South Effingham Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.