Night of Champions Winners Group Full Rez.jpg

The Night of Champions event recognizes area businesses that employ differently abled adults, including those with Down syndrome, and celebrates the contributions made by these employees; Left to Right: Carson Fortner (emcee) Owner of Pooler Karate and Founder of Special Kicks, Charlotte Quaile, Devente Sams, Erik Virgil, Wallace Ganser, Javon Kelly.

 Lyle Dillie

June 6, 2023 - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society recently celebrated its 14th annual Night of Champions, presenting awards honoring five outstanding employees and their companies, as well as saluting an elementary school principal for his advocacy for differently abled students. 

The event was held last month at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.

