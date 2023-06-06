June 6, 2023 - The Front Porch recently kicked off their annual school uniform donation drive to help provide free school uniforms for Savannah-area students throughout the academic year. A large bulk of these uniforms are also given out during The Front Porch “Back to School BLOCK ROCK” which occurs on the last Saturday of every July. The goal of the donation drive is to collect 2,000 NEW and GENTLY USED uniform articles of clothing, kid and adult sizes, in khaki/black/navy bottoms (pants, skirts, shorts) and solid color/white polo-style shirts.
“We encourage all our local businesses to support the Back-to-School BLOCK ROCK," said Jill Cardenas, Executive Director of the Mediation Center and Front Porch Interagency Oversight Group President. "Collect uniforms and school supplies to contribute to this critical need. Remember how it felt to have new clothes for going back to school? We want that feeling for every child in Chatham County.”
Stephanie Ritzert, Case Manager at The Front Porch, added, “The tremendous support we received from community donations (both new and gently used items) in 2022 enabled us to provide much-needed school uniforms for so many children that the overwhelming response wiped out our supply within 90 minutes time. This is clearly a huge need in the community, and I look forward to making this aspect of our Back-to-School Block Rock even more beneficial this year.”
Established in 2018, The Front Porch is a community-based risk reduction program designed to identify children and families who are at risk of becoming involved with the Juvenile Court system. Youth who are referred to The Front Porch are assessed to identify any needs, concerning behaviors or situations that may warrant intervention. The Front Porch staff will then connect youth and families with appropriate services to address those needs.
Donations can be dropped off at The Front Porch, located at 2203 Abercorn St., Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.