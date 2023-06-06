Services_ClothingCloset.jpeg

June 6, 2023 - The Front Porch recently kicked off their annual school uniform donation drive to help provide free school uniforms for Savannah-area students throughout the academic year. A large bulk of these uniforms are also given out during The Front Porch “Back to School BLOCK ROCK” which occurs on the last Saturday of every July. The goal of the donation drive is to collect 2,000 NEW and GENTLY USED uniform articles of clothing, kid and adult sizes, in khaki/black/navy bottoms (pants, skirts, shorts) and solid color/white polo-style shirts.

“We encourage all our local businesses to support the Back-to-School BLOCK ROCK," said Jill Cardenas, Executive Director of the Mediation Center and Front Porch Interagency Oversight Group President. "Collect uniforms and school supplies to contribute to this critical need. Remember how it felt to have new clothes for going back to school?  We want that feeling for every child in Chatham County.” 

