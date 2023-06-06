UWCE Young Leaders Board Readiness Program Graduates

June 6, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced the graduates of the Young Leaders Board Readiness Program. The graduation ceremony took place last month at the Junior Achievement Colonial Group Discovery Center.

The program culminated with a small ceremony and keynote address from Katrina Bostick, Executive Director of Family Promise of the Coastal Empire. This year, 26 participants graduated from the program. After the ceremony, the graduates had the opportunity to network with local nonprofits to facilitate connections for board leadership opportunities and put their new skills to use.

