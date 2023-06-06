June 6, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced the graduates of the Young Leaders Board Readiness Program. The graduation ceremony took place last month at the Junior Achievement Colonial Group Discovery Center.
The program culminated with a small ceremony and keynote address from Katrina Bostick, Executive Director of Family Promise of the Coastal Empire. This year, 26 participants graduated from the program. After the ceremony, the graduates had the opportunity to network with local nonprofits to facilitate connections for board leadership opportunities and put their new skills to use.
The Young Leaders Board Readiness Program trains tomorrow's nonprofit board leaders, ensuring that the Coastal Empire's nonprofit sector reflects the rich diversity of our community. The program framework was designed by the 2020 Young Leaders Executive Committee along with United Way Community Investments staff to fulfill a community need for more diverse voices in board leadership and officially prepare them for board service.
The program officially kicked off in January when the Board Readiness cohort met for orientation. Throughout the program, the cohort covered Introduction to Board Service as well as a series of free workshops over the four months. The lesson plan included topics such as the board's role in fundraising, governance, strategic planning, diversity, equity and inclusion, advocacy and ambassadorship, and more.
“We are immensely proud of this year’s cohort and their 100% graduate rate,” said Andrew Cosey, Young Leaders Chair. “This diverse group of participants represents an array of industries, and they are all prepared to support their communities through meaningful board service.”
Congratulations to the graduates of the 2023 Young Leaders Board Readiness Program:
- Brandy Adams, Georgia Ports Authority
- Matt Ambrosy, Great Oaks Bank
- Danielle Barboza, Hussey Gay Bell
- Whitney Benberry, Senior Citizens, Inc.
- Emily Cole, United Way of the Coastal Empire
- Kristen Crawley, United Way of the Coastal Empire
- Brooke Gardner
- Taylor Gaskin, Fiddler's Crab House and Oyster Bar
- Azsha Hankerson, City of Savannah
- CeAnn Jackson, Heartland
- Gabby James, Sapp Structural Engineering & Inspections
- Magen Jones, FuturePlan by Ascensus
- Kate Keiser, EmployAbility
- Jazmyn Knight, Savannah State University
- Merry Layman, Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Office
- Justin Mahoney, Columbia College
- Becca Mandell, United Way of the Coastal Empire
- Lexie McIntosh, Student
- Erica Miller, HCA - Memorial Health
- Makenzie Mullins, YMCA of Coastal Georgia
- Marisa Pierce, Deep Center
- Jeffrey Porter, Mount Zion Ministries - Missionary Baptist Church
- Laura Schmarkey, YMCA of Coastal Georgia
- Linton Smith, 84 Lumber
- Scott Smith, Parker’s Kitchen
- Eli Vandiver, Georgia Ports Authority
