June 9 - The Davenport House Museum will host a series of lectures about American patriot Alexander Hamilton on Tuesdays in July and August. Accompanying each lecture will be a one-woman performance about Rachel Faucette, Hamilton's mother. Lectures begin in the house’s garden at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7:15. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the museum, which is located at 324 E. State St. in Savannah. The audience will be limited to 15 attendees.
Historian Jimmy Napoli will deliver a four-part lecture series in July, which will be repeated in August. Each lecture will spotlight a specific aspect in the remarkable life of Hamilton beginning with his childhood, moving to his military years during the American Revolution, then expanding on his experience in the creation of the new nation, and ending with an analysis of Hamilton and Aaron Burr’s relationship as Revolutionaries, politicians, and opponents.
Following each lecture, actress/playwright Eva Dorrepaal will present her one-woman show, “Raising a Revolutionary.” The show is set in the 18th century Danish West Indies, where Hamilton’s mother, Rachael Faucett, contends with a criminal record and a vengeful ex-husband while trying to keep food on the table, as well as prepare her son for life’s harsh realities.
Each program will run from 6:30 - 8 p.m. and tickets are $40 per person for one night, with each additional night costing $20. Tickets are available online at www.davenporthousemuseum.org, by phone order by calling 912-236-8097, in the Davenport House Gift Shop, or at the door until seats sell out.
In March, Napoli and Dorrepaal’s presented a preview of the event at the museum. This summer, show patrons will have the opportunity to engage with the performers as each program also features a question-and-answer session.
“We are delighted Jimmy and Eva are returning to Savannah and the Davenport House,” Museum Director Jamie Credle said. “With the popularity of Ron Chernow’s bestselling biography as well as the musical Hamilton, we know there is an interest in the subject. We anticipate Jimmy and Eva bringing the notable and complicated patriot to life for us throughout the summer.”
Napoli, who has lectured and led tours on Alexander Hamilton for over 25 years, has been a licensed tour guide in New York City since 1996. He specializes in the American Revolution, the creation of the federal government of the United States of America, the abolition movement and women’s suffrage. In 2007, Napoli appeared in the PBS documentary “The American Experience: Alexander Hamilton,” written and directed by Middlemarch Films. Dorrepaal has written three plays to date, as well as starred in numerous motion pictures that have been screened in more than 50 film festivals, including Cannes, Toronto and Sundance. She authored and performed three solo shows and had numerous appearances in European TV programs. The couple currently maintains a YouTube channel documenting their travels, entitled “Living in Xisle.”
The mission of the Davenport House Museum is to preserve and interpret the American Federal-style house and the artifacts within, built by Master Builder Isaiah Davenport for his household, with an emphasis on the years 1820-27. The Davenport House seeks to educate, enrich, and inspire visitors and the community, as well as recognize the historical role of the house in the founding of Historic Savannah Foundation. Situated on Columbia Square at the corner of State and Habersham streets in historic downtown Savannah, it is one of the oldest brick structures in the city and sees approximately 40,000 visitors annually through its guided tours and education programs. For more information or to reserve tickets for the “Hamilton” lecture series and one-woman show, call 912-236-8097.
