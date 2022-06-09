June 9, 2022 - Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire (formerly the Rape Crisis Center) announced the return of their annual Awards Gala, to take place Thursday, Jun 16, 2022 at historic Savannah Station, beginning at 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy cocktails, dinner, live music, a silent auction, and more.
Following a two-year hiatus, the Gala is both a memorable time for a great cause, and a platform enabling access to much needed fundraising. Donations secured during this event are especially impactful due to their classification as unrestricted funds.
“Unrestricted funds,” explains Mary’s Place Executive Director, Doris L. Williams, “allow us to meet some of the most basic needs survivors encounter, where otherwise there would be no such endowment. These items can include necessities such as broken eye glasses after an attack, transportation to/from appointments, or simply a new clean change of clothes following a medical exam.”
Securing these funds help to fulfill a vital component of the center’s mission. As the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, Mary’s Place invites the community to show their support by contributing to the event. The team is actively seeking partners to assist with donations for the silent auction, as well as those interested in purchasing single or group tickets to the evening.
Additional information as well as registration for the gala can be found at Sexual Assault Center of the Coastal Empire Inc - Mary's Place Gala 2022.
