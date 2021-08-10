August 10, 2021 - Historic Savannah Foundation has announced the hiring of their new Membership & Development Specialist, Justin Bristol.
Justin Bristol is an accomplished museum and nonprofit professional with a passion for history. Previously, he worked in education, membership and fundraising for a variety of nonprofits in the Savannah area and independently led a fundraising effort with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in partnership with Bike MS. Bristol attended the University of South Carolina and Armstrong State University, where his Master of Arts in Public History focused on the use of historical narratives and messaging in fundraising campaigns.
Along with his wife, Jen, Bristol led and presented a video series titled “History Where It Happened,” which took a place-based educational approach to historic events in modern cities. Additionally, Bristol has written blogs for Visit Savannah and recently published an article about monuments and historic memory in the Journal of the Civil War Era’s online publication, Muster. His new role at HSF requires him to rebuild and grow the membership base by instituting new incentives for the membership program and seeking out new audiences to engage with HSF. Additionally, Bristol will manage HSF’s fundraising efforts, including donor stewardship and ongoing communications and updates with donors and members to keep them in the loop on all of HSF's activities and projects. Outside of work, Bristol is a competitive cyclist and lives in Savannah with his wife, son and dogs.
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. Visit myhsf.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.