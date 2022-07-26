July 26, 2022 - Chatham Savannah Citizen Advocacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that creates one-to-one voluntary advocacy relationships for people with developmental disabilities for protection, advocacy, and opportunity, has announced that Attorney Justin Jones of Justin Jones Law, PC, has joined its 2022-23 Board of Directors.
Attorney Jones grew up in Metter, Georgia, where he graduated from Metter High School. He earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Georgia. As an Assistant District Attorney, he gained extensive courtroom experience, handling more than 1,200 misdemeanor cases and more than 500 felony cases. Since 2013, Mr. Jones has focused his practice on representing injured victims. He works exclusively on car and truck wrecks, wrongful death, and personal injury cases. His practice is based in Savannah, Georgia but ranges throughout Southeast Georgia. Justin is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers, the Savannah Trial Lawyers, the Georgia Bar Association, and the Savannah Bar Association.
