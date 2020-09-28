September 28, 2020 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a local non-profit with over 71 years of providing services to children, recently hired Kalessa Williams-Edgerson as Director of Programs.
Ms. Edgerson brings over 30 years of early childhood development experience to Greenbriar. She holds a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Most recently, she was a Supervisor for Head Start and a Senior Domestic Violence Specialist working in an emergency shelter for victims of abuse.
“I’m honored to be a part of Greenbriar Children’s Center. Greenbriar is well-known throughout the Chatham County community as being a safe place for children through its emergency shelter program, its free counseling and Family Preservation programs and through its two accredited and affordable Early Childhood Education and Care Centers: Windy’s Preschool on Tattnall Street and W.W. Law Early Learning Center on East Bolton Street,” said Edgerson. “I am looking forward to working with this dedicated and passionate team.”
Greenbriar Children’s Center is a private, nonprofit organization which focuses on child development and family preservation. They are one of only two organizations in the entire Coastal Empire which offer emergency shelter to children. In addition, they offer affordable early childhood education, a family preservation program, and they are the only facilitators in our area for Project Safe Place, with locations throughout Savannah where children can obtain emergency assistance.
To learn more about Greenbriar Children’s Center and its history, please visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org.
