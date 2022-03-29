March 29, 2022 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia recently announced that experienced YMCA leader Kathleen Russell has taken on the role of executive branch director at both the Islands Family YMCA and Tybee Island YMCA & Recreation Center.
Russell has been with the YMCA of Coastal Georgia association since December of 2019 and has more than 15 years with the YMCA organization across multiple associations. She was previously executive director of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s West Chatham YMCA in Pooler, and prior to her time there worked at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, the Buffalo Niagara YMCA, the Broome County YMCA in Binghamton, New York, and the Canandaigua YMCA in New York’s Finger Lakes Region. Russell is a graduate of Binghamton University with a Bachelor of Science in Education & Human Development, and holds an Organizational Leader certification from YMCA of the USA.
Learn more about the Tybee and Islands YMCA branches at YMCAofCoastalGA.org.
