August 24, 2021 - Historic Savannah Foundation recently announced the promotion of staffer Kimberly Newbold to Education & Research Associate. Previously, she served as HSF’s administrative assistant since late 2015.
In her new role, Newbold will be responsible for helping fulfill Historic Savannah Foundation's mission to preserve and protect Savannah’s heritage through education by means of outreach programs and communication to community leaders, organizations, members, and the general public. She is also tasked with developing and coordinating lectures, workshops, and educational programs geared toward local students. For information on upcoming lectures, programs, or events, visit myhsf.org.
Additionally, Newbold oversees HSF's historic home plaque program. She conducts the research necessary to verify the information for the plaques and provides research assistance to HSF members.
Newbold, a Jesup native who moved to Savannah shortly after graduating high school, worked as a paralegal for many years before leaving the workforce to raise her two children, Eva and Will. Before joining the HSF staff, she volunteered extensively with HSF and was awarded the Nichola Parker Coe Volunteer of the Year Award in 2015. She is a member of the American Association for State and Local History and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Newbold is currently pursuing a degree in Historic Preservation and Restoration from Savannah Technical College.
“HSF is, of course, committed to preserving Savannah’s historic structures and buildings, but our mission doesn’t end there. We also want to provide the community with information about our organization and share the wealth of knowledge and valuable data we’ve amassed over the years. Creating an Education & Research Associate position does just that while also building on our solid base of information,” HSF President and CEO Sue Adler said. “Kim’s years of experience with HSF – both as a loyal employee and a volunteer – plus her interest in the subject matter make her a perfect fit for this new role. We’re excited to engage the community through the programs and initiatives she’ll be working on.”
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts.
