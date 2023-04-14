April 14, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire has hired a new Director of Programs and Services, Kimberly Paulk.

“We are excited to welcome such an experienced, passionate individual to our team,” said Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick. “Kimberly’s support will be invaluable in working with us to fulfill our mission of helping the many families experiencing housing insecurity in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties.”

