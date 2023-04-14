April 14, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire has hired a new Director of Programs and Services, Kimberly Paulk.
“We are excited to welcome such an experienced, passionate individual to our team,” said Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick. “Kimberly’s support will be invaluable in working with us to fulfill our mission of helping the many families experiencing housing insecurity in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties.”
With a BA in Counseling Psychology, Kimberly Paulk has devoted her career and passion to serving the citizens of the Coastal Empire. Paulk worked alongside Step Up Savannah for seven years. In 2016, she was the Public Benefit Enroller at Step Up’s Assistive Site, Savannah Technical College, where she scaled up the Public Benefits Outreach program and exceeded previously unmet goals. In 2018, Paulk began working at Step Up Savannah as Public Benefits Specialist and within a year, transitioned to Public Benefits Manager. In 2021, she started Step Up's first Public Benefits Cliff task force. The work has included a benefits cliff survey distribution, implementing a public benefits calculator, launching the Bridges Beyond Benefits Network, and educating stakeholders on the cliff’s impacts. Paulk is dedicated to helping and providing hope to people and longs for an economically inclusive community.
“It is an incredible honor to join this team of amazing people at Family Promise of the Coastal Empire! I look forward to working with a team of key community collaborators to fight for housing equity in our region,” said Paulk. “My passion is to provide hope to those facing financial and housing insecurity. It takes a village to overcome inequities and I am so thankful for agencies like Family Promise, who not only build up those facing housing insecurity but walk alongside them until they are secure and self-sufficient.”
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire serves Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties. The organization’s mission is to offer help, hope, and hospitality to homeless families with children in our communities. For more information about the organization, visit www.familypromisece.org.
