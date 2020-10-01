October 1, 2020 - Park Place Outreach hires Kylie Carrico as their new AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) for 2020-2021. Carrico’s duties revolve around marketing and donor relations for Park Place Outreach, including social media and webpage management, grant writing, event planning, and public relations for the organization.
Over 220,000 VISTA members have served with the mission to strengthen organizations that alleviate poverty. VISTA serves in each of the 50 U.S. States and in all U.S. Territories. VISTA members go where they are needed and make a difference through volunteering and the mobilization of resources.
Carrico graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Strategic Communication in May of 2019. She spent 9 months as a development intern for Savannah Music Festival, another nonprofit organization based in Savannah, GA. Carrico is also currently working alongside Julie Wade, Executive Director of Park Place Outreach, on the Advocacy Committee of The Chatham County Housing Coalition.
“Since I relocated to Savannah in 2019, I have aspired to get involved with the community and pursue a career in the nonprofit industry,” Carrico said. “I had been aware of the work that Park Place Outreach was doing to help at-risk youth and their families, so this was an opportunity I could not pass up.”
“I have been amazed by the members of the community’s constant support towards Park Place Outreach, as well as other organizations that contribute to the well-being of impoverished citizens in the area,” Carrico said.
