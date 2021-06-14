June 14, 2021 - Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services recently hired LaTonya Thomas as the organization expands its team to serve individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness in Savannah and surrounding areas.
LaTonya Thomas has joined Park Place Outreach as Street Outreach Manager, a program that assists unsheltered youth and families in addressing environmental, housing, or social barriers while coordinating social service needs, and providing them with urgent, non-facility-based care. Prior to this position, Thomas worked to directly impact today’s youth through her role in criminal justice, mental health, and social services. “I am most excited for the opportunity to give back to the community I live in while creating partnerships to help this program grow,” says Thomas.
Funding for this position has been provided through the CARES Act and administered by the Department of Community Affairs to assist youth and young adults experiencing homelessness through the challenges brought about through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to partner with the Department of Community Affairs to be able to provide housing and support services for young people during this difficult time,” said Julie Wade, Executive Director.
For more information, visit parkplaceyes.org.
