June 28, 2023 - Tharros Place, a new nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking, announced recently that it has hired LaToya D. Scott to serve as the organization’s Residential Director. In that role, Scott will develop and run the residential program for survivors of human trafficking, girls ages 12-17, providing compassionate and client-centered services and hiring and training a team of 20 direct care staff.
“We are so excited to welcome LaToya to the Tharros team,” said Julie Wade, Executive Director of Tharros Place. “As an experienced social service provider and advocate for youth residential programs, she brings a wealth of knowledge to this role that will serve our future residents well and position them for a life of courage.”
Prior to coming to Tharros Place, Scott worked as the director of residential services at Morningstar Family and Children Services, as a human services professional at Safe Harbor Children’s Center, and as a family support specialist at the Department of Family and Children’s Services. She has received a number of certifications and advanced training, including in Interviewing Children and Adults, Managing Aggressive Behavior, and the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children, among others.
Scott, a resident of Pooler, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal arts with a criminal justice minor from Armstrong Atlantic State University. She serves as vice president of the Eta Upsilon Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, a national collegiate sorority that focuses on uplifting the community through sisterhood, scholarship, and service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.