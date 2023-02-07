February 7, 2023 - Lauren Branson, previously an executive with a Florida-based United Way organization, has joined United Way of the Coastal Empire as its vice president of community investments. In this role, she will direct community impact strategies and manage the volunteer-driven grant-making process throughout the four counties served by the organization. As one of four vice presidents in UWCE’s structure, she also will serve as part of the organization’s leadership team. 

“We are delighted to welcome Lauren Branson to Team United, where she’ll play an important role in our executive ranks. She brings valuable experience gained from her previous United Way post in Florida, and it will be exciting to see how that experience translates to the Coastal Empire,” said Brynn Grant, president and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire. 

