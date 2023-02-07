February 7, 2023 - Lauren Branson, previously an executive with a Florida-based United Way organization, has joined United Way of the Coastal Empire as its vice president of community investments. In this role, she will direct community impact strategies and manage the volunteer-driven grant-making process throughout the four counties served by the organization. As one of four vice presidents in UWCE’s structure, she also will serve as part of the organization’s leadership team.
“We are delighted to welcome Lauren Branson to Team United, where she’ll play an important role in our executive ranks. She brings valuable experience gained from her previous United Way post in Florida, and it will be exciting to see how that experience translates to the Coastal Empire,” said Brynn Grant, president and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
Branson spent more than five years with United Way of Collier and the Keys and one of its predecessor organizations, United Way of Collier County, located in south Florida. She began her work there as community impact coordinator and most recently served as director of community impact. Early in her tenure, she established Collier 211 as the entry point for Hurricane Irma survivors facing prolonged challenges and unmet needs. She also increased the role of the agency’s VITA tax program, which offers free income tax preparation services to those making less than $68,000 a year. She lobbied at the state level for United Way’s public policy priorities, designed and facilitated the awarding of a million dollars in grants to 40 nonprofit partners, and worked to grow and maintain relationships with key leaders and stakeholders.
“I am passionate about community empowerment and will utilize my background with United Way to make an impact here in the Coastal Empire,” Branson said. “It’s an exciting time for the organization and I look forward to partnering with other nonprofits and members of the community to address community needs.”
Branson holds a Master of Social Work with a concentration in macro-level systems change from Boston University School of Social Work. She completed her undergraduate work with a Bachelor of Arts in Law & Society from Oberlin College. Additionally, she is a graduate of Associate Leadership Collier, served as
local board chair for the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program, and served on the executive committee for Collier County’s Continuum of Care.
