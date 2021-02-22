February 22, 2021 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has named Laurie Humphries as Volunteer Director. Humphries is responsible for overseeing the coordination and execution of all volunteer activities in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties. She collaborates with corporate partners to organize company-wide volunteer efforts, from days of service to ongoing projects, and skills-based contributions, ranging from accounting expertise to marketing advice.
A native of Ohio, Humphries moved to Savannah in 2008 and has made it her home. Before joining United Way of the Coastal Empire, Humphries was the Senior Event Manager at the Savannah Convention Center and, most recently, Destination Services Manager at Visit Savannah. Most of her professional career has been in the service industry by way of meetings and events; she always encourages social responsibility amongst meeting planners, groups, and conventions while they are in town.
"It’s a rare occasion when passion, purpose, and profession come together in this way, and we are incredibly excited to have Laurie on our United Way team,” commented Brynn Grant, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire. “She has spent much of her own time volunteering throughout the community with various organizations. We already know her addition will strengthen our work and our community.”
United Way Volunteers is a service provided by United Way of the Coastal Empire to connect families, individuals, companies, and community groups to service opportunities that aim to meet the needs in the region. Whether it’s participating in on a beautification project at a senior center or assembling hygiene kits for emergency shelters, volunteering is a powerful way to make a difference in the lives of others. Before the pandemic, United Way mobilized nearly 1,400 volunteers to more than 100 service projects in 2019 to improve the well-being of our community.
Humphries earned her bachelor’s degree in Communications from Coastal Carolina University. She is a music lover and an outdoor enthusiast that enjoys the beach, camping, and being out on the water by way of paddleboarding or kayaking.
To learn more about United Way of the Coastal Empire, visit www.uwce.org.
