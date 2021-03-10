March 10, 2021 - The Savannah Jaycees recently received statewide recognition at the 2020 Georgia Jaycees Year End Convention, for their commitment to inspire leadership growth through community involvement.
Out of all chapters in the state, they were given three project awards: Management Project Award, Overall Project Award and Community Development Project Award for three different efforts carried out throughout the past year.
The Savannah Jaycees immediate past President, LeAndrea Mikell, was also honored as the Georgia Jaycee of the Year. This is awarded to the Jaycee in the state who best exemplifies what it takes to be a Jaycee and is the person who has contributed the most to their local community, their chapter, and the Georgia Jaycees throughout the year.
“I am so honored and overjoyed to receive the Jaycee of the Year award,” says LeAndrea Mikell. “I am grateful to serve alongside this amazing group and for our chapter to be recognized by the state for all of its hard work over the past year. During such a nontraditional year, our efforts were more important than ever. We kept our mission in mind and provided service to humanity during such difficult times.”
To learn more about the Jaycees, visit www.georgiajaycees.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.