March 11, 2021 - The first two recipients of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation Scholarship Class of 2021 were announced this week at Savannah Christian Preparatory School. Kendall Lynes and Carter Allen, both juniors, were chosen by a committee of coaches and teachers who worked closely with Abbie in high school. They choose students who demonstrate excellence and commitment to education, community, and Christ at SCPS. Each student will receive a scholarship towards their senior year’s tuition.
Kendall has excelled in academics and athletics during her time at SCPS. Her academic achievements include memberships of both National and Spanish Honor Societies. In athletics, Kendall is a 3-year Varsity Letterman for Cross Country and a 2-year Varsity Letterman for Track and Field, setting new school records in cross country in 2019 and in the fall of 2020. She was named SCPS’s Track and Field “Athlete of the Week'' in August of 2019, September of 2020 and February 2021. She volunteers for Ronald McDonald House, the Service Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Resilient Raiders for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and P.A.C.K. Savannah.
Carter, much like Kendall, is an excellent student and athlete. He is part of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. He has maintained honor roll or high honor roll since his freshman year at SCPS. Carter shines as a leader and incredible teammate on the soccer and football field. He was the Football Scout of the Year, received Character and Leadership awards and awarded Football 1st Team All Region. He also participates in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Abbie was at home at SCPS and cherished her memories with friends and teammates. We love making our visit each year and are honored to come alongside Kendall and Carter as they continue their impact. We trust receiving Abbie’s scholarship will be a memory they will look back upon with great pride one day,” Jimmy DeLoach, President ADF.
Previous recipients from Savannah Christian were Landon Jones, Jacob Wigand, and Gracie Morgan from the ADF Class of 2017; Samantha Zittrauer and Nathan Wetmore from the ADF Class of 2018; Will Hancock and Beverly Spinks from the ADF Class of 2019; and, Graclyn Cobb and Justin McInnis from the ADF Class of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.