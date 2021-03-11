March 11 - Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Inc. recently announced that the 13th Annual Dancing with Savannah Stars will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. The goal for the event is to raise $150,000 to sustain programming needs and resources for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. More information is available at www.savannahcasa.org/dwss.
Dancing with Savannah Stars is officially one month away and Savannah CASA will host its "Almost There" Silent Auction Party this Thursday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Ghost Coast Distillery, located at 641 Indian Street, in preparation for this very important fundraiser. Funds raised will benefit children in foster care. A suggested donation of $5 will grant you access to a premiere silent auction with items from Savannah's best in business.
Drinks will also be available for purchase ,including an $8 Signature CASA Cocktail. $1 of each “CASA Quarantini” will directly benefit CASA.
The 2021 participating DWSS dancers include: Amanda Meyer, Ambria Berksteiner, Averil Hull, Cori Williams, Liza DeMarco, Samantha Oughtred, Steve Candler and Brittany Hickey Lawson. The efforts of each 2021 Savannah Star will ensure that every child in foster care has an advocate amplifying their voice. Currently, 134 CASA volunteers provide support and advocacy for 284 children who have experienced abuse and neglect in our community. CASA volunteers increase access to services, promote safety, and advocate for timeliness and permanency for children involved in juvenile court proceedings. Savannah CASA is working towards serving 100 percent of the children in foster care by the end of 2021 and this event is instrumental in making that happen.
“Participating with Dancing with Savannah Stars means the world to me! To have the opportunity to support one of the best organizations working to support children is a true honor. As a CASA volunteer, I have learned so much and been able to affect true change in the life of a child. To be able to give back to this organization has been heartwarming,” says Amanda Meyer, Savannah CASA volunteer and 2021 Dancing with Savannah Stars Dancer. All of the funds raised from the campaign will be used to support volunteer recruitment, training, and retention to ensure that Chatham County can become a community where every child who has experienced abuse or neglect is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving home.
Visit www.savannahcasa.org/dwss for more information.
