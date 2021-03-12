March 12, 2021 - The Savannah Jaycees recently announced its 2021 Board of Directors. These men and women have been selected by the local chapter's membership, comprised of professional men and women between the ages of 21 and 40, to lead the nonprofit organization in its mission to inspire leadership growth through community involvement.
Gordon Hunter, director of development of Calvary Day School, will serve as President of the Savannah Jaycees. Hunter will lead membership meetings, supervise all of the organization’s affairs and activities, and serve as the Savannah Jaycees' public face for each of its projects.
"This is an organization full of incredible individuals that have a genuine desire to make an impact on the community," said Hunter. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity to serve our growing membership and the greater Savannah area in all of the Savannah Jaycees' professional development and outreach initiatives."
James Hall, workers compensation case manager at The Eichholz Law Firm, will serve as Vice President of Management Development. Hall will work with Hunter on community involvement and leadership development.
Shannon Phillips, creative director and account manager at Abshire Public Relations, will serve as Vice President of Communications for the second consecutive year. In this position, Phillips is responsible for handling all internal and external communications involving the chapter, overseeing public relations, social media, newsletters, brand identity and corporate culture.
Dan Kamykowski, a French teacher at H V Jenkins High School, is the newly appointed Vice President of Community Development. Kamykowski will identify needs within the community and develop actionable projects for membership to fulfill those needs. Kamykowski is also the returning Parliamentarian, a staff role appointed by the president whose duties include ensuring that all business is conducted following parliamentary procedure and acting as the keeper of the chapter's constitution.
Casey Roberts, a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, will serve as Vice President of Membership. In this role, Roberts is responsible for attracting and activating new members, as well as communicating with current members and encouraging their involvement in the chapter.
Megan Carlisle, coordinator of office services for University Housing at Georgia Southern University, will serve as Secretary. Carlisle will keep a detailed written record of all chapter activities, including meeting minutes, agendas and correspondence.
Returning to the position of treasurer for the second consecutive year is Donna McMahan, PT, DPT, NCS and Board Certified Neurological Specialist at Ledesma Sports Medicine and founder and owner of McMahan Neurological Rehabilitation.
Tyler Edic, owner and CEO at Crate Marketing Savannah Audio-Visual Media, will serve as Assistant Treasurer, aiding McMahan in all of the organization's financial endeavors. Edic also manages the Savannah Jaycees Hut, overseeing and coordinating third-party rentals of the space when it is not in use for chapter meetings.
Danielle Barboza, marketing coordinator at Hussey Gay Bell; Hillary Bradbury, marketing and communications director of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia; and Richard Sanders, trial attorney at Andrews & Sanders Law Offices, will serve as directors of yearly projects and programs.
LeAndrea Mikell, executive director of governmental relations at Savannah State University, will continue on the board as Immediate Past President.
To learn more about the Savannah Jaycees, visit www.savannah-jaycees.com.
