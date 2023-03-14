March 14, 2023 - Savannah African Art Museum is slated to host a “Honoring Women Trailblazers” workshop for Women’s History Month, featuring Connie Williams on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Terracotta Gallery, located at 201 East 37th Street in Savannah. Please know that this is on the second floor, and it is stair access only.
This workshop will be facilitated by a trailblazer in our community, Connie Williams, who is a docent at the museum, entrepreneur, and Chief in the village of Kpanvo (Northern Region of Tamale, Ghana). She was appointed Chief in 2009 for applying her diverse leadership experience in banking, finance, and international business relationships with her commitment to business development and community programs for women and young adults. During the workshop, participants will learn about Connie Williams’ work in Ghana, her Savanna Naturals business here in the U.S. and she will facilitate a workshop using authentic shea butter from Ghana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.